1947project
The original Los Angeles time travel blog.
Sunday, March 12, 2006
1947project is moving house on Tuesday 3/14
Henceforth you will find us at our own URL,
1947project.com
.
Our
RSS feed
will be published exclusively through feedburner.
And a whole new adventure begins...
Posted by
Kim
at
11:14 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment