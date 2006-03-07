1947project
The original Los Angeles time travel blog.
Tuesday, March 07, 2006
Har-de-har-har
March 7, 1947
Portland, OR
In the course of fining a driver who admitted to driving 38mph in a 20mph zone, Judge J.J. Quillin quipped that he admired the fellow's forbearance, for he was the first California driver he'd ever known to drive under 50!
Kim
11:22 PM
1 comment:
Trench
said...
That's too funny.
5:57 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
