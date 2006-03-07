Tuesday, March 07, 2006

Har-de-har-har

March 7, 1947
Portland, OR

In the course of fining a driver who admitted to driving 38mph in a 20mph zone, Judge J.J. Quillin quipped that he admired the fellow's forbearance, for he was the first California driver he'd ever known to drive under 50!
Posted by at

1 comment:

Trench said...

That's too funny.

5:57 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)