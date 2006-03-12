Easter Sunday Nightmares of Bunker Hill Crime Bus Tour

Oh, you delightful sickniks! After tabulating the votes for the next Crime Bus date, I see that the majority of respondents have asked for the tour to roll on Easter Sunday, 4/16.
And so it shall. If you would like a seat on the Easter Sunday Crime Bus tour, featuring strange and horrible tales from the history of downtown Los Angeles, please visit this site to purchase through paypal.
You may also email me directly to reserve seats and pay by check or money order, if you prefer.
Each seat is $47, and includes a 5-hour guided tour, snacks, beverages and surprises.
Want to hear what some of the passengers said about the last Crime Bus tour? Check out the latest podcast.
If demand indicates, we will be scheduling another downtown tour in the near future. Please email if you are interested in an alternate date.
best regards,
Kim
1947project
Disclaimer: Although it is extremely unlikely, the organizers reserve the right to postpone the tour in the event of extreme weather, riot, act of war or plague. Refunds may be available no more than 72 hours before Sunday's tour departs, and at the discretion of the organizers. You may substitute an alternate passenger's name if you are unable to attend. We regret that there are no refunds for people who miss the bus. Passengers may call Kim at 323-223-2767 or email amscray@gmail.com with any questions.
