All Aboard!

The original Los Angeles time travel blog.
Hi! I saw your tour bus featured on the news last week. Wow, a five hour tour. Very good. And thorough.I've always enjoyed your site: maybe I'll see you around LA!
March 15, 2006? Has the 1947 project gone into the future too?
dang, you caught us... using the sub-par blogger trick of creating a "sticky" top-of-the-page entry by post-dating it. Shhhhh!
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Hi! I saw your tour bus featured on the news last week. Wow, a five hour tour. Very good. And thorough.
I've always enjoyed your site: maybe I'll see you around LA!
March 15, 2006? Has the 1947 project gone into the future too?
dang, you caught us... using the sub-par blogger trick of creating a "sticky" top-of-the-page entry by post-dating it. Shhhhh!
Post a Comment