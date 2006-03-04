Saturday, March 04, 2006

Boo-boo for a Looky-loo!

March 4, 1947
Los Angeles

When two Pacific Electric freight cars derailed near Firestone Blvd. and Maie Avenue, Helen Gil, 25, observed the carnage from a prudent 40 yards away... prudent, that is, until the fence beside which she was standing crumpled under the weight of the cars and collapsed, fracturing her ankle and giving her a possible concussion.
Posted by at

1 comment:

Scott said...

Yes, the Pacific Electric Railway also ran FREIGHT service. Gads. In fact, even after they sold off their passenger service in 1953, they continued as a freight railroad until 1965.

Did you know they also had probably the only electrically-powered Railway Post Office route in the USA?

9:37 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)